Tony Ridnell Inducted into U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame

May 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves family is thrilled to congratulate one of our own, Tony Ridnell, on his induction to the U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame. We are proud to see him receive the recognition he deserves for the lifetime of talent, dedication, and contribution to the Rugby community. Tony Ridnell has been a longtime cornerstone for Pacific Northwest Rugby, and is the iconic voice of Seawolves game days, bringing energy, excitement, and heart to every match at Starfire.

The list of Ridnell's rugby accolades is nothing short of remarkable. He began playing as a kid, and picked the sport back up during his time at the United States Military Academy at West Point, leading to his selection to the Eastern Rugby Unions Under-23 team. His commitment to the game continued even as he served as a U.S. Army officer, driving 160 miles round trip to play for the Oklahoma University RFC and later the Hawaii Harlequins RFC. His very first international cap with the USA Eagles was in 1987 and he continued to represent the USA through 1993, competing at the highest level in both 15s and 7s. Alongside his international rugby career, he also played in various club teams until his rugby retirement in 1994.

Even though his days on the pitch are behind him, Ridnell still continues to create an impact on the sport through numerous significant contributions to rugby far past his playing days. From serving as chairman of USA Rugby's Competitive Region to founding the Eagles XV Club, he has made waves in supporting and fundraising for mens and womens national teams. His legacy is in the dedication, work, and advocacy he has done for rugby on and off the pitch, and as a large voice of support for the advancement of women's teams.

Currently, Ridnell serves on the USA Rugby International Athlete Council and as our very own game day announcer here at the Seawolves. We are lucky to have such an influential and game changing figure as a part of the Seawolves family, and we are so proud to celebrate all he has accomplished. Congratulations, Tony!







Major League Rugby Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.