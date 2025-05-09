Seattle Seawolves Sign Nick Boyer for 2025 MLR Season

May 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are excited to officially announce the signing of Nick Boyer, a seasoned Major League Rugby (MLR) scrum-half and USA international, for the remainder of the 2025 MLR season.

This midseason acquisition brings valuable experience and added depth to our roster as we enter the critical stretch of the year. With the playoff race heating up, the timing couldn't be better.

Who Is Nick Boyer?

Nicklas Swain Boyer, better known in the rugby world as Nick Boyer, is a dynamic and physical scrum-half with a decade of high-level rugby experience under his belt. At 6'3" and 220 lbs, Boyer brings rare size and power to the 9 jersey - along with a high rugby IQ and calm under pressure.

He began his rugby journey in Sacramento, California, and developed his game at Jesuit High School and later at Cal Berkeley, one of the country's most respected collegiate rugby programs. At Cal, Boyer helped lead the Golden Bears to Varsity Cup and Collegiate Rugby Championship titles, excelling in both 15s and 7s formats.

MLR Career and International Experience

Boyer has played for several Major League Rugby teams, including:

San Diego Legion (2018-2019, 2023-2024)

Colorado Raptors

Houston SaberCats (2021-2023)

Briefly rostered with LA Giltinis

Across his MLR career, Boyer has made over 50 league appearances, scored more than 50 points, and demonstrated versatility with appearances at scrum-half, wing, and in the midfield during sevens play.

Internationally, Boyer has worn the USA Eagles jersey and represented the U.S. in the USA Selects, USA Falcons, Junior All-Americans, and Collegiate All-Americans. He was part of the USA squad that won the 2012 Junior World Rugby Trophy and earned a senior cap in the Eagles' 2018 win over Romania.

What Boyer Brings to Seattle

Nick Boyer joins the Seawolves with one goal: to help us win. His combination of physicality, experience, and adaptability makes him an asset in high-pressure situations, exactly what we need as we push toward the 2025 MLR playoffs.

He also brings a leadership presence in the locker room, having played under a variety of systems and coaches in both domestic and international settings. Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Boyer will bring energy, direction, and toughness to our backline.

Why This Signing Matters

Adding a veteran like Boyer midseason strengthens our squad at a crucial time. With injuries, rotation, and high-stakes matches ahead, roster depth is everything. Boyer gives us a proven game-manager at scrum-half and another weapon in open play. He knows this league, and he knows how to win.

For fans, it means more firepower. For opponents, it means one more problem to solve.

Welcome to the Pacific Northwest, Nick

We're proud to have Nick Boyer join the Seattle Seawolves for the remainder of the 2025 season. The team is focused, the energy is high, and the mission remains the same: bring another MLR title home to Seattle.

Stay tuned for Nick's debut match info, exclusive interviews, and more behind-the-scenes content as he suits up in green and blue.







