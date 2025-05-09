RFCLA Name Team Take on Anthem in Final Match at UCLA

May 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA have announced their lineup to face Anthem RC in their final home game of the 2025 season at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

The team has experienced a tough run of form, recording one draw and three narrow two-point losses in their last five matches.

In positive news, Seth Purdey returns to the starting lineup on the wing, while Justus Tavai is set to make his first-ever MLR start at tighthead prop, having recently joined from Belmont Shore.

The team has been forced to make two backline changes due to injury. Matias Jensen replaces Nick Chan, and Vaughen Isaacs steps in at fullback for Reece Macdonald.

Attack Coach Sam Harris acknowledged the challenges posed by recent injuries but remains confident in the squad's depth and resilience.

"Our depth is definitely being tested," said Harris. "But every time these players have been called upon, they've stepped up - I expect the same this weekend.

"Last week's draw was tough, but it's how you respond that matters. The players have taken real ownership of that result, and we've seen that in their application this week."

Harris also highlighted the significance of this weekend's opportunity for the newer players.

"It's a great chance for Seth, Vaughen, and Matias. We're fortunate to have strong depth in those areas, and they'll be eager to prove themselves and push for selection later in the season."

On the forward pack, Harris praised the rapid rise of Justus Tavai.

"Justus has been fantastic - a great culture guy, and he's transitioned really well. Sure, injuries played a part, but he's earned this start. You saw what he did with that try last weekend - the guy can ball. We're all excited to see what he brings on Friday."

This fixture marks RFCLA's final match at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in 2025, with the team's season finale scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. against the Miami Sharks at Championship Stadium, Orange County Great Park.

Tickets for this Saturday's match against Anthem RC are available now.

All fans in attendance will receive a $10 merchandise voucher for the RFCLA Store, while Club 24 members will receive a $20 voucher.

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!







Major League Rugby Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.