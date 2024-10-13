Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Put Up Seven Goals In Sweep Over Northeast

The Hat Tricks pulled off their first sweep of the season against the Northeast Generals on Saturday night. Danbury shined through 60 minutes of play tonight, showing this team is buying into the systems they're working on.

Hat Tricks Offense Comes Out Hot

Danbury decided to flip the script from last night's first period where they went down 3-1 early. Ty Izadi netted his first NAHL goal to start tonight's game only 2:32 in. Gates Omicioli also added to the first period tally, putting up his eighth goal of the year off an assist from Mason Lupo. Danbury would only allow one goal from Northeast to head into the second period, up 2-1.

Young Guns Go Wild

Three rookies had amazing performances in the 7-3 win over Northeast. Ty Izadi netted his first goal of the year, which was also assisted by Joey Anderson who got his first point of the year on said play. Max McGuire would also net his first goal of the year, which would be the sixth goal of the year. The cherry on top, was Sam Esposito who grabbed one goal and two assists on the night, to earn a second star nod. The rookies put up a combined six points in this pivotal Hat Tricks victory.

Fialkoff Puts On A Show

Hat Tricks netminder Jack Fialkoff would save 32 of 35 shots that came his way to grab his third win of the season, also putting up a .914 save percentage in the process. Fialkoff would only let in a goal per period, however he would come in clutch on a lot of close moments that took place right in front of his crease.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks are on the road next week, as they take on the Philadelphia Rebels for the first time this season. You can livestream the game on NATV on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

