Bobcats Edge Bruins with Last-Minute Goal in Defensive Battle

October 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

BISMARCK, ND - In a back-and-forth battle, the Bismarck Bobcats (9-0-0-0) edged out the Austin Bruins (5-4-0-0) with a 2-1 victory. The Bobcats secured the win in dramatic fashion with a late goal, keeping their undefeated streak alive.

Bismarck struck just 23 seconds into the game on an unassisted goal by Calle Arvedson. Minutes later, a well-executed passing play between Ryan Lund and EJ Paddington set up Jackson Rilei for the power-play equalizer at 3:21 of the first period.

An intense 55 minutes and 27 seconds passed between Rilei's goal and the eventual game-winner.

The Bruins outshot the Bobcats 19-17 through two periods and avoided any penalty trouble during the first 40 minutes. But in the final frame, the game took a tense turn. After killing off two minor penalties early in the third, the Bruins faced a significant challenge with just over six minutes remaining - a five-minute major for checking to the head.

Austin battled through the first two minutes of the major, repeatedly clearing the puck to relieve pressure. Bismarck, however, began to take control, firing shot after shot at Bruins goaltender Devin Rustlie, who stood tall. As the final seconds of the penalty ticked away, Austin cleared the zone and killed off the major, keeping the game tied at 1-1.

With just over a minute remaining in regulation, the Bobcats launched one final push. Keanu Krenn broke free and netted the game-winner with 1:11 left on the clock.

In just his third start of the season, Rustlie impressed with 26 saves, including several crucial stops during the five-minute penalty kill.

The Bruins return to action on Friday, October 18th, and Saturday, October 19th, in a home-and-home series against the St. Cloud Norsemen. Friday's game will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Center, while Saturday's game is set for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Riverside Arena.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available online at tickets.austinbruins.com.

