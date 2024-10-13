Wings Take First Loss of 24-25 Season

October 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings have taken their first loss of the 2024-2025 season after 6 regular season games.

The Wings would start hard, but would not get a good chance before the Bulls would find the back of the net first. North Iowa's Liam Bard would strike first, followed by Denis Hodas. The Bulls would be up by 2 early, and would be on the power play. Just when it seemed like they might try to go up by three, Aberdeen's Nick Comfort would find a pass to Augustana commit Leonid Bulgakov - and the Wings would score short-handed. The score would be 2-1 in favor of the Bulls heading into the second period.

The Wings had learned from night one to stay out of the box, and to not let things ensue after the whistles. They let that play to their advantage and it showed in the second period. No penalties were drawn for the Wings during the second period, however, they were unable to produce on their chances. Instead, it would be North Iowa's Parker Osborn at the 9:17 mark that would score, furthering their lead. The Bulls would remain in the lead 3-1 heading into the third.

Cade Moxham, Assistant Captain for the Wings, was pulled for an on-ice interview after the second period, and was asked about what the message in the locker room was going to be heading into the third and final period. He responded by saying that the team is playing hard, and that they just have to keep up their chances and produce on them. They would have to keep testing North Iowa's goalie.

As far as penalties go, it would not be the same for the Wings as the second period. Both teams would draw penalties, and both teams would have ejections towards the end of the game. The Wings would pull their goalie, and had a few scoring chances, but no additional scoring would happen in the third. The Bulls would win 3-1.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 28 of 31.

We caught up with both Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut and Head Coach Scott Langer post-game to get their thoughts.

Coach Hirschhaut said "We hate losing, but in order to learn that in every night in this division is a battle - we're going to face some adversity. We are looking forward to getting better this week and to see how we as a group respond on Friday and Saturday in Forest Lake."

Coach Langer explains "This team will bounce back after a home loss. This group has played good hockey since the start of the season, and they will continue to do so."

Next weekend, the Wings head to Forest Lake, MN to take on the new addition the NAHL Central Division - the Minnesota Mallards. This will be the first time the Wings face the Mallards for the 24-25 season.

The next home games will be November 1st and 2nd and will also be played against the Minnesota Mallards, tickets can be found at tickets.aberdeenwings.com

