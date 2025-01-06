Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Bested by Maine in 5-2 Loss

Danbury kicks off their six-game homestand on a rough note following a 5-2 loss to their division rival, the Maine Nordiques. Nordiques netminder Carter Richardson made 32 saves on 34 shots, while also not letting anything get by him through 40 minutes of play. The Hat Tricks saw goals from Niko Tournas and Kai Elkie late in the game, yet the momentum could not continue with those goals.

O'Hara Loses The Mitts

Danbury d-man Gavin O'Hara would get into his second fight as Hat Trick, as he would drop the gloves with Nordiques defenseman Briggs Orr. O'Hara would make quick work of Orr, landing a few big hits before taking him down to the ice. Including this physicality, O'Hara has proven to be a great pickup for Danbury, as he has been one of the top defenders since his debut in December.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks continue their six game homestand this weekend as they host the Elmira Aviators on Friday January, 10 and Saturday January, 11. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on both nights. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

