Grit Doubles Down on Rhinos - 5-3 in Game #2

January 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Colorado Grit 4 - Rhinos head up to Greeley this weekend to face off against the Colorado Grit. Rhinos are first on the board tonight as Ty Gordon earns a goal at just past nine minutes in to the first period. Just a few minutes later the Grit would bring it back to a tie as they earn themselves a goal of their own as the first period comes to a close. After a quick intermission we return for the second period where the Grit takes a surprise lead halfway through the period. Grit would hold the 2-1 lead for the majority of the period until Jacob Solano ties it up once more for the Rhinos to send is 2-2 into the third. Rasmus Nousianen and George Porier bring it to one more tie, scoring one goal each for their respective teams, sending us in to a scoreless overtime and in to a Shootout as well. The shootout would go for a division-record eight-round bout, where the Grit would ultimately take the win. Colorado was up 4-3 at the end of Game #1.

