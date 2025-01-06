Tauros Aquire Forward Noah Gibbs Via Trade

January 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

In a recent trade, the Minotauros have acquired Janesville Jets' forward Noah Gibbs in return for forward Murray Marvin-Cordes and a 2026 tender.

Gibbs, a native of Canada, played the previous two seasons with the Jets and was named an alternate captain this year, marking his third season with the team.

Through 30 games played this year for the Jets, Gibbs racked up 14 points by way of 5 goals and 9 assists. In the previous two seasons in Janesville, Gibbs had a combined 69 points in the form of 24 goals and 49 assists.

Upon his arrival on his first day in Minot Gibbs said, "I'm really excited. I'm super excited to get going with a team that has such a good reputation and a winning culture." He continued by saying, "The facilities were awesome and the guys and staff were really nice. The compete level is really high and I can tell the guys here really want to win."

Gibbs also expressed his excitement to relish the new opportunity of joining a team in Minot that finds themselves in a strong playoff push amidst the Central Division with 29 games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Gibbs said, "For me, there's been ups and downs [this season], it's hard sometimes when you're losing to produce every night and to be myself, so I'm really excited for this change and new opportunity and to have a good second half."

Gibbs, who is listed at 5'9 ¬Â³ and an '04, brings plenty of speed and athleticism to a forward group in Minot that has been clicking as of late with seven players having double-digit goal totals. Offensively through 31 games this year, the Tauros have averaged 3.74 goals per game.

Gibbs will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact as the schedule ramps up in the month of January. The Tauros will hit the road for the next two weekends to take on St. Cloud and Aberdeen who find themselves holding 4th & 5th place in the division respectively.

The Tauros will take the ice next on Friday night at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Center at 7:00 PM as they make their second trip of the season down to St. Cloud. That game can be viewed live on NATV with a free audio broadcast available on the Tauros' Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Tauros will return home next on January 24th & 25th to take on the Watertown Shamrocks. Puck drop for those games is scheduled for 7:35 PM. Tickets for both of those games can be purchased at the Tauros online ticking site.

