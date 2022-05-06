Tonight's Game Cancelled, Doubleheader Still Scheduled for Saturday

Tonight's game with the Tri-City Dust Devils has been cancelled due to field conditions and inclement weather.

Fans who had tickets to tonight's game can exchange those tickets for any other 2022 Spokane Indians home game based on availability. Please contact the Spokane Indians ticket office at (509) 343-6886 to make your exchange. The Spokane Indians office will be open at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 7th and Sunday, May 8th.

Tomorrow is a doubleheader with the first game starting at 5:09 PM and the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. TICKETS for Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates to Avista Stadium will open at 4:00 PM.

HOMESTAND CONTINUES ON SATURDAY

Saturday's doubleheader is Jockeys & Juleps Night presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants. Ladies don your big hats, gentlemen come sporting your bow ties and suspenders as we celebrate the biggest horse race of the year. Get your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O! Follow along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game, all courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Casino. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, May 8th with the Mother's Day Game presented by Radia. Treat Mom to a day at the ballpark. We'll be celebrating all the amazing moms, stepmoms, grandmothers and mother figures in attendance all game long. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Mom of course!

