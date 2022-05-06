Parker Nearly Hits for Cycle

VANCOUVER, BC: They say that bats only come out at night, but no one told the AquaSox as they brought out their bats our early today for a 1:00 PM game at Nat Bailey Stadium. They pounded out seven hits in the first four innings but that was not enough as Vancouver won it 7-6 on a walk-off home run by PK Morris. It was the second home run of the game for Morris.

In the top of the second inning, the AquaSox jumped on Canadians starter Naswell Paulino. Trent Tingelstad singled home Justin Lavey on a line drive to centerfield to make it 1-0. A few batters later, Colin Davis recorded his first AquaSox hit as he drove in two more runs with a double down the left field line.

The score remained 4-0 until the top of the sixth inning when James Parker launched a two-run shot. It was his second long ball of the season. Parker would finish the game with four hits and just needed a triple to hit for the cycle. Vancouver would answer back in their half of the inning scoring three runs on Morris' first home run.

Starter Jordan Jackson was solid in his AquaSox debut scattering six hits over 5.1 innings of work but didn't factor in the decision. The bottom third of the lineup (Tingelstad, Parker and Davis) for Everett were 8-12 in the game with five RBI.

On Saturday, these two teams will meet up once again as they will play a double header. In game one, Juan Mercedes is scheduled to get the start for the AquaSox and Brayan Perez is scheduled to get the ball in the nightcap. This will be the third different affiliate that Mercedes will have pitching for this season as he already appeared in games with Modesto and Tacoma. This game was organically scheduled as a single game but due to the rainout on Thursday it was changed to a doubleheader.

