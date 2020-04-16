Toledo Wins 2019-20 ECHL Best Ice Award

Toledo, OH - The ECHL has announced Toledo has received the 2019-20 Best Ice Award for the best playing surface in the league. This is the fifth consecutive year Toledo has won this prestigious award.

"This is a testament to the dedication to excellence by Huntington Center Operations Manager Jesus Rivera and his crew," says Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam. "Considering all the different types of events that are also held in the arena during the season, winning the award five times in a row says a lot about the work they do."

"Our game is predicated on having a playing surface of the utmost integrity so that our players can perform at their highest level and our fans enjoy quality entertainment," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "This award recognizes the hard-working crews in our League who pride themselves on ensuring that the athletes in the ECHL will have the best ice to perform on."

"We appreciate the recognition from the ECHL," said Huntington Center General Manager Steve Miller. "We are proud to work with the Toledo Walleye in creating the best ice surface for our Walleye players and the visiting teams. Jesus Rivera and his ice crew work tirelessly each day to maintain the ice surface to the highest standard."

The winners are determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, focusing on those arenas and staffs that provide the best playing surfaces in the League, including the quality of the ice, temperature of the building and surrounding dasher board system.

ECHL Best Ice Award:

2019-20 Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Toledo Walleye

2017-18 Toledo Walleye

2016-17 Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Colorado Eagles and Toledo Walleye.

