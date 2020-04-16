Toledo Receives 2019-20 Best Ice Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the Toledo Walleye are the 2019-20 recipient of the League's Best Ice Award. It is the fifth consecutive year that Toledo has received the award.

The winners are determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, focusing on those arenas and staffs that provide the best playing surfaces in the League, including the quality of the ice, temperature of the building and surrounding dasher board system.

"Our game is predicated on having a playing surface of the utmost integrity so that our players can perform at their highest level and our fans enjoy quality entertainment," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "This award recognizes the hard-working crews in our League who pride themselves on ensuring that the athletes in the ECHL will have the best ice to perform on."

ECHL Best Ice Award

2019-20 Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Toledo Walleye

2017-18 Toledo Walleye

2016-17 Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Colorado Eagles and Toledo Walleye

