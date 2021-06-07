Toglia Homers Twice in 8-3 Series Finale Win

June 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians kept their hot offense going behind two Michael Toglia home runs to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils, 8-3, and clinch a series victory. Spokane scored two runs in the first and added two more in the third to jump out to an early lead that proved to be enough for Spokane's pitching staff.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Toglia launched two homers on Sunday, his first since May 21st. The former UCLA Bruin leads the High-A West with eight home runs and is now second in RBI with 20.

Nick Bush put together another solid start. He followed up his quality start on Tuesday with 5.1 innings on Sunday, giving up three runs and matching his career-high with nine strikeouts. He has a 2.86 ERA across six appearances this season.

Brenton Doyle also joined the long ball party, hitting his fourth of the season. The outfielder went 2-for-4 and finished with three RBI thanks to a two-run single in the 8th. Doyle leads the Indians with 32 hits this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane has won each of its last two home series and owns an 11-7 overall record over the last three weeks.

This series against Tri-City, Spokane pitchers had a 2.67 ERA and 71 strikeouts. The Indians have held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

Spokane was a ridiculous 8-for-10 on stolen base attempts on Sunday night. The team's 68 swiped bags this season ranks second in the High-A West behind Hillsboro (82).

KEY MOMENT

Tri-City cut Spokane's 4-0 lead in half in the top of the fifth. The Indians responded right away in the bottom half of the inning. Brenton Doyle stepped up and launched a homer to get one of those runs back and then Michael Toglia blasted his second homer of the game two batters later to regain that four-run cushion and keep the Dust Devils at arm's length.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Vancouver Canadians beat the Eugene Emeralds, 7-3, to salvage a second game in the finale of their six-game series.

Hillsboro defeated Everett 5-3 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader. The second game was postponed due to inclement weather.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues its 12-game homestand on Tuesday when the Indians open a six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians. First pitch for Tuesday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 7, 2021

Toglia Homers Twice in 8-3 Series Finale Win - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.