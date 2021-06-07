Polcovich Named High-A West Player of the Week

EVERETT, Wash. - Infielder Kaden Polcovich was named the High-A West Player of the Week for the week of May 31 - June 6. Polcovich finished the five-game series against the Hillsboro Hops with a .409 batting average, 1.136 slugging percentage and a .435 on-base percentage. In 22 at-bats, he registered nine hits including one double and five home runs.

Overall, Polcovich has a .270 batting average, .532 slugging percentage and a .367 on-base percentage. In 111 at-bats, he has hit eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBIs and scored 22 runs.

