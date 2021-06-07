Promotional Nights Return to Avista Stadium for Vancouver Series

June 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Fresh off their second-consecutive home series victory, the Spokane Indians continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. The series runs from Tuesday to Sunday with tickets for each home game still available.

Promotional nights will return to Avista Stadium for the each of the six games in the upcoming series with the Canadians. Below are details for each promotional night:

Tuesday, June 8th - 6:30 p.m.

$100 Strikeout Night presented by Coors Light

For every batter that the Indians strikeout, one lucky fan will win a crisp $100 bill. Sign-up at the game for your chance to win. Make sure to have those K-cards ready!

Wednesday, June 9th - 6:30 p.m.

Senior Grad Night presented by LEO's Photography

Let's celebrate those special 2020 and 2021 high school and college graduates! We'll be honoring graduates all night long and will have great prizes available, courtesy of LEO's Photography.

Thursday, June 10th - 12:00 p.m.

Businessperson's Special presented by Spokane County Regional Solid Waste

Daytime baseball is back at Avista Stadium with a First Pitch at 12PM. Move your afternoon meetings to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer! Bring your gently used neckties to donate to local charities. Businessperson's Special is presented by Spokane County Regional Solid Waste.

Friday, June 11th - 6:30 p.m.

Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball Bingo presented by Coeur d'Alene Casino and Circling Raven

Get your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O! Follow along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game, all courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Casino and Circling Raven.

Saturday, June 12th - 6:30 p.m.

Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by BNSF

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH, all courtesy of BNSF. $1,000 will be available to win!

Sunday, June 13th - 5:09 p.m.

Kids Day & Otto's Birthday Bash presented by Radia

Join us as we celebrate OTTO the Mascot's Birthday courtesy of Radia! OTTO's mascot friends will be on hand, and we'll have great activities for kids all night long. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

The Spokane Indians expect to announce more promotional nights for future home series.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.