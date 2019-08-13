Toerner Saves the Day with Another Flying Catch; Cards Win 5-2 in Tulsa

TULSA, Ok. - For the second time this season, RF Justin Toerner made a jaw-dropping catch in right field at ONEOK Field, jumping over the short right field wall to rob what would have been a game-tying three-run home run and instead close the Springfield Cardinals (24-26, 54-66) 5-2 win against the Tulsa Drillers (27-23, 64-55) on Monday.

Toerner ended the Cardinals 8-4 win on July 10 with a similar catch, tumbling into the Drillers bullpen and robbing RF Cody Thomas of a home run for the final out that night as well.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Johan Oviedo (6-6)

L: LHP Logan Salow (0-2)

S: RHP Ronnie Williams (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Cardinals LF Conner Capel lifted Springfield out of the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth, roping an RBI single to right field that scored 1B Yariel Gonzalez from second base for the 1-0 lead.

-After the Drillers tied it with an RBI walk from C Conner Wong in the fifth, Capel struck again with another RBI single in the sixth to open another lead, 2-1.

-An RBI walk from 1B Yariel Gonzalez in the seventh padded the lead to 3-1, but the Drillers pulled back within a run with an RBI single by 1B Chris Parmelee in the bottom of the seventh to make it 3-2.

-Springfield again stretched the lead with one run on an error and an RBI sacrifice fly from LF Lars Nootbaar in the eighth, extending the lead to 5-2.

-With two on and two down in the bottom of the ninth, RF Cody Thomas sent a fly ball to deep right field that would have been a game-tying three-run home run, but RF Justin Toerner jumped over the short wall into the Drillers bullpen to rob Thomas and make a game-saving catch for the final out, closing the 5-2 win for Springfield.

NOTABLES:

-RHP Johan Oviedo dealt 6.0 innings with just one run on four hits, walking four and striking out eight to notch the win.

-LF Conner Capel went 2x4 with two RBI singles.

-CF Dylan Carlson went 0x2 with three walks and has reached base in 15 of his last 18 games.

-1B Yariel Gonzalez went 1x3 with an RBI walk, a base hit, a second walk and two runs scored.

UP NEXT:

The Cardinals continue the series in Tulsa on Tuesday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

