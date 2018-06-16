Tobs Sweep Twin Bill at Home against Martinsville

WILSON, N.C. - A late rally in game one followed by some early offense in game two helped the Wilson Tobs to record a pair of victories against the Martinsville Mustangs on Saturday night at Historic Fleming Stadium. The Tobs were victorious 5-2 in game one and 6-0 in game two.

The Tobs celebrated Slugger's birthday on Saturday night along with hosting Mascot Mania. It was also Star Wars "Be A Hero" Night at the ballpark as fans young and old dressed up as their favorite superheroes.

Martinsville jumped out to an early lead in game one of Saturday's doubleheader as the Mustangs plated a run in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead against the Tobs. The Wilson offense would remain quiet until the bottom of the fourth inning. Rigsby Mosley cut the deficit to 2-1 with his sacrifice fly to center field as Drew Brooks scored from third base.

Patrick Frick helped even the score later in the frame with his run-scoring single up the middle as Kevin McGowan touched home plate to make it 2-2. Reliever Gary Watkins provided some momentum for the Tobs on the mound as he tossed three scoreless frames and held the Mustangs without a hit.

Shamoy Christopher would give the Tobs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with his double to left center as Mosley scored. Later in the inning, Carson Freeman connected on his first home run of the season to make it 5-2 Wilson. Jared Gallagher closed the book on the Mustangs in the top of the seventh inning to preserve the victory.

Watkins (2-0) earned the win after the Tobs rallied late in the contest to pull-ahead of the Mustangs. Gallagher tallied his first save of the season as he fanned one batter in the seventh frame. Wilson starter Josh Arnold took the no-decision after allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits while walking two batters and fanning three.

Game two would see the Tobs take an early lead against Martinsville in the bottom of the second inning. Antwaun Tucker delivered his first triple of the season in the frame and plated McGowan to make it 1-0. Jacob Charron followed by recording his first hit and RBI of the season as he upped the advantage to 2-0. Brenton Doyle capped the scoring in the inning with a two-RBI triple to right center that allowed Charron and Nester to score and increase the lead to 4-0.

The offense would be plenty for Wilson starter Chris Kernen, who retired the first 10 batters of the game before a hit batter gave Martinsville its first baserunner in the top of the fourth inning. Kernen fanned five of the 10 batters and retired the side in order in the third inning.

Leading off the bottom of the fourth inning, Charron launched his first home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Tobs a 5-0 lead. Doyle plated the final run of the night for the Tobs in the bottom of the sixth inning as his single to left allowed Freeman to score and make it 6-0.

Kernen would lose his bid for a no-hitter with two outs in the fifth inning as Martinsville recorded a single up the middle. Entering the top of the seventh inning with eight strikeouts to his credit, Kernen came within an out of tossing a one-hitter. The Mustangs spoiled the party with back-to-back singles before Kernen (2-0) would fan his ninth batter of the contest to preserve the complete-game shutout.

