Tobs Take Down Marlins In Season Opener

May 23, 2024 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain)

WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Tobs opened up CPL play on Thursday night inside of Fleming Stadium against the Morehead City Marlins. Sparked by strong performances from a quarter of pitchers, the Tobs walked away victorious on opening night by a final score of 3-1.

Right-hander Tanner Halvorson got the ball on the mound to start the season opener against the Marlins. Halvorson started off his 2024 campaign strong with a solid performance on Thursday night versus Morehead City.

In 4.0 innings of work, Halvorson surrendered just one lone run on three hits. He struck out two Marlin hitters and exited the game after four strong innings with the Tobs in the lead.

That early lead for Wilson can be attributed to center fielder Christian Michak. With the bases loaded and one down in the bottom half of the second, Michak delivered a go-ahead two RBI double.

With the Tobs holding onto a slim lead throughout the middle innings, right-handers Ethan Wilford and Jonah Milchuk were called out of the bullpen to keep the Marlins off the scoreboard. The tandem of Wilford and Milchuk did just that, combining for 4.0 innings of scoreless, two-hit baseball.

After Kole Robinson delivered the Tobs with a run of insurance in the home half of the seventh with a missile of a home run to left field, LHP Brett Anderson came in and slammed the door on Morehead City in the ninth.

Retiring the side in order in the ninth, Anderson's save clinched the 3-1 opening night win for Wilson, as the Tobs improved to 1-0 on the young season.

The Tobs are out on the road the next two days for matchups with the Peninsula Pilots and the Florence Flamingos before returning home to Fleming Stadium for a duel with the Fuquay-Varina Twins on Sunday.

The Sunday matchup against the Twins is slated for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. It's also Scoopdog Sunday at Fleming Stadium and will be the Tobs' first fireworks show of the year.

