Tobs Falter in First Home Loss of Season

June 4, 2024 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain)

Wilson Tobs News Release







WILSON, N.C. - On Tuesday evening, the Wilson Tobs hosted the Wilmington Sharks for a battle on the diamond. Throughout the contest the Sharks were able to limit the Tobs potent offense, as Wilmington came away with the 8-1 victory.

The loss was Wilson's first home loss of the 2024 CPL campaign. The Tobs were held to just a singular run on four hits in the Tuesday night loss.

On the flip side, the Sharks found consistent offensive production from up and down the order. Wilmington scored its eight runs on 11 hits, hand Wilson its second loss of the young CPL season.

