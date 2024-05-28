Tobs Win

May 28, 2024 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain)

WILSON, N.C. - In a Tuesday evening battle between the Wilson Tobs and the Greenville Yard Gnomes, it was the home team, the Tobs who came away with the 8-0 victory.

Dominating on the mound, LHP Tanner Halvorson and RHP Tai Phetluangsy combined to toss nine complete innings of shutout baseball against the Yard Gnomes. The duo of Tobs pitchers combined to hold Greenville to just three hits on the evening.

Offensively, Wilson was paced by a six-run sixth inning. The Tobs finished the night with eight runs on 11 hits, once again showing off an impressive ability to put runs on the scoreboard in bunches.

