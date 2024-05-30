Tobs Win!

WILSON, N.C. - Thursday evening, the Wilson Tobs hosted the Wilmington Sharks in a battle for first place atop the East Division of the Costal Plain League. Wilson put on another dominant display at home, coming away with the 7-1 victory and sole possession of first place in the division.

After surrendering one run in the top of the first the Tobs found themselves down early. However, that singular run was all Wilson would relinquesh on Thursday night inside of Fleming Stadium. The Tobs' staff of arms shutdown the Sharks, tossing eight scoreless frames to end the contest.

On the offensive side, home runs from Chris Amparo and Mackenzie Wainwright led the charge for one of the top offenses in the CPL. The Tobs amassed seven runs on 11 hits in the Thursday night winning to snag the win and claim first place in the CPL's East Division.

