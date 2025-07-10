Tobie Teke Helps the Garden City Wind Down the Trinidad Triggers 5-1

July 10, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







On the mound for the Garden City Wind it was Cutter Smith who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 17 hitters.

Juan Ortega got the loss for the Trinidad Triggers.

For the Garden City Wind, Tobie Teke lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Jacob Talamante also helped the ballclub at the plate going 4-6.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-10 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 32-6 on the season.

Garden City Wind play Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.

With the loss the Trinidad Triggers move to 12-26 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play the KC Iola Hormigas at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.