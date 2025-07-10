Torres Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Roswell Invaders

July 10, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Mike Limoncelli got the win for the Tucson Saguaros thanks to 3 strikeouts. Mike Limoncelli allowed 1 earned runs on 3 hits and 5 walks over 7 innings.

Phillip Sanders was the losing pitcher throwing 7 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 11 hits.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Gavy Perez-Torres lead the way at the plate going 4-6.

He homered in the game as well.

Anthony Manisero also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-09 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 29-8 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 10 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 6-32 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Alpine Cowboys at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.







