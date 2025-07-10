Torres Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Roswell Invaders
July 10, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Tucson Saguaros News Release
Mike Limoncelli got the win for the Tucson Saguaros thanks to 3 strikeouts. Mike Limoncelli allowed 1 earned runs on 3 hits and 5 walks over 7 innings.
Phillip Sanders was the losing pitcher throwing 7 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 11 hits.
For the Tucson Saguaros, Gavy Perez-Torres lead the way at the plate going 4-6.
He homered in the game as well.
Anthony Manisero also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.
This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-09 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 29-8 on the season.
Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 10 2025.
With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 6-32 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play the Alpine Cowboys at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.
Pecos League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Torres Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Roswell Invaders - Tucson Saguaros
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Saguaros Stories
- Torres Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Roswell Invaders
- Zack Kamerman and Mike Whalen Lead the Tucson Saguaros over the Santa Fe Fuego 3-1
- Derek Cabrera Stars as the Tucson Saguaros Defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 11-3
- Miguel Rosado Leads Saguaros to Win
- Nate Narccarato and Mike Whalen Lead the Tucson Saguaros over the Alpine Cowboys 12-9