TJ Comizio and Retired Swarm Star Joel White to Represent Team USA at World Lacrosse Box Championships

August 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

USA Lacrosse has named a 23-player men's box lacrosse roster that will represent the United States in the World Lacrosse Box Championships from Sept. 20-29 in Utica, N.Y. A total of 28 men's teams are competing for the world championship while this year will also mark the inaugural women's box world championship. The U.S. women's roster will be announced later this month.

"We couldn't be more excited about the prospects for this group," said head coach Regy Thorpe, who has previously played and coached for the U.S. in this championship. "The U.S. player pool has grown every year and that made for some really difficult decisions, especially for those last few roster spots. We've had great teams in the past, but haven't had the depth position wise. This year, especially in the defensive and transition areas of the field, it was really deep and competitive. We love this group of guys."

The U.S. men have won the bronze medal at each of the previous five world championships, most recently in 2019. This year's roster will include five members from the 2019 team - Gowah Abrams, Tim Edwards, Joe Resetarits, Blaze Riorden and Joel White.

Resetarits, Riorden and White will each be playing on their third U.S. box team. Resetarits has three 100-point seasons in his NLL career, and last season broke Casey Powell's record for the most career points scored by a U.S. player in the NLL (currently 750 points).

Riorden, who plays goalie in field lacrosse and forward in box lacrosse, has scored at least 40 points in each of the last five NLL seasons, including a career-high 73 in 2023. He was an all-world goalie selection in leading the U.S. to the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego.

White hasn't played in the NLL since 2022, but compiled 911 loose balls over his nine-year career. He won an NLL championship with Georgia in 2017 and also won world championships in field lacrosse at the U19 (2008) and senior (2018) levels with the U.S. team.

The U.S. team also features five gold medalists from the 2023 World Lacrosse field championship - Charlie Bertrand, Danny Logan, Riorden, Tom Schreiber and Ryan Terfenko.

Schreiber, one of the most accomplished U.S. box players in recent years, will be playing in his first world box championship after missing the 2019 event with an injury. He has played his entire NLL career with Toronto, and set a career-high with 116 points in the 2023 season. He is also a two-time gold medalist in field lacrosse (2018, 2023) and a silver medalist with the U.S. sixes team from The World Games 2022. He has won championships in the MLL (2017) and PLL (2023).

Here's a complete list of the 2024 U.S. Men's Box Team:

First Name Last Name Position NLL Team College Team

Gowah Abrams G

Zach Belter D Buffalo Bandits St. Bonaventure

Charlie Bertrand F Las Vegas Desert Dogs Merrimack/Virginia

TJ Comizio D Georgia Swarm Villanova

Tim Edwards D Colorado Mammoth Canisius

Jack Hannah F Las Vegas Desert Dogs Denver

Drew Hutchinson G Halifax Thunderbirds RIT

Connor Kirst D/T Las Vegas Desert Dogs Villanova/Rutgers

CJ Kirst F Cornell

Danny Logan D San Diego Seals Denver

Joe Nardella D/T Albany Firewolves Rutgers

Ethan O'Connor D Rochester Knighthawks Hobart

Mac O'Keefe F San Diego Seals Penn State

Joe Resetarits F Philadelphia Wings Albany

Blaze Riorden F Philadelphia Wings Albany

Dylan Robinson D Buffalo Bandits

Brandon Robinson F Buffalo Bandits Lauier

Tom Schreiber F Toronto Rock Princeton

Joey Spallina F Syracuse

Dalton Sulver D/T Buffalo Bandits High Point

Ryan Terefenko D Halifax Thunderbirds Ohio State

John Wagner D Albany Firewolves Marquette

Joel White D Syracuse

The U.S. Men's National Box Team trains and plays using game-changing, high-performance equipment from Warrior, high-quality precision uniforms from Uncommon Fit and best-in-class products from Enovis (sports bracing).

In addition to these partners, Gatorade, MedStar Health and Stryker are official sponsors of the U.S. National Team Program. Team training is also aided by products from Athletic Republic.

Funding for the national teams also comes from generous donors to the USA Lacrosse Foundation. Help support the team.

About USA Lacrosse

USA Lacrosse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a Recognized Sports Organization of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. As the governing body of men's and women's lacrosse in the United States, USA Lacrosse leads the U.S. National Teams Program and establishes universal standards. With more than 425,000 members across the country, USA Lacrosse unites the community of players, coaches, officials, parents, and program leaders. Working together, we inspire participation, enrich the athlete experience, and support the growth of the sport.

