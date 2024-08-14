Bandits Sign Rosa to One-Year Deal

August 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Jake Rosa to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Rosa (5'10", 175 lbs., 2/23/2000) completed his collegiate career at St. Bonaventure in 2024 after playing five seasons with the Bonnies. He finished his career ranking second all-time in school history in points (122) after recording 72 goals and 50 assists in 50 games. As a graduate student in 2024, Rosa registered seven points (5+2) in 10 games.

The Windsor, Ontario native was named the MAAC's Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2021 after leading the conference in both points (39) and assists (22). Rosa was named First Team All-Conference as a junior and during his senior season in 2023, became the second player in Bonnies team history to surpass 100 career points.

Rosa was selected by the Bandits in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft.

