Ian Rubel Hired as Wings Head Coach

August 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - Today, after an extensive search process, the Philadelphia Wings announced the team's new head coach. Three-time NLL champion and previous Wings defensive coordinator Ian Rubel will take over the top job after agreeing to a two-year deal. He joins General Manager Paul Day ahead of a busy month as free agency nears and the team prepares to select first overall in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft on September 15.

"I'm excited to announce Ian Rubel as the next head coach of the Philadelphia Wings," said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "Ian is a tremendous leader and teacher, and you would be hard-pressed to find a coach that does a better job connecting and communicating with his players. He's been the leader of our strong defensive units since 2018 and understands the expectations here in Philadelphia. His active involvement in Junior A lacrosse in Ontario brings a progressive perspective to concepts, strategies, and player development that, combined with his championship experience as a player and overall lacrosse acumen, will propel this franchise forward."

"I'd like to commend and thank Paul Day for this exhaustive and deliberate coaching search," said Wings President Marc Zamarin. "Over the course of several months, I was impressed time and again with the range and depth of the discussions held with a number of impressive candidates. Ian's clarity of vision for this team and detailed plan for execution were evident throughout, so I look forward to seeing his impact on the organization in his new role."

Ian Rubel joined the Philadelphia Wings coaching staff as defensive coordinator prior to the team's inaugural season in 2018 and has consistently fielded one of the league's top defensive units during his tenure. His signing on as head coach comes after a months-long, comprehensive search process that now continues as he works with Day to finalize his staff ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as head coach of a team I am already so passionate about," said Rubel. "Since the start of my time with the Wings, I've seen firsthand the dedication and potential within our roster. I am excited to build upon the foundation we've established and lead the team to success."

Born in St. Catharines, Ontario, Rubel began his lacrosse career as a teenager playing minor lacrosse in the St. Catharines Spartans organization. In 1998 he earned a spot with the St. Catharines' Junior A Athletics where he is now the Defensive Coach. In 2000, Rubel signed with the Victoria Shamrocks, a Senior A team in the Western Lacrosse Association, where he played for three seasons. His time with the Shamrocks led to a playing career with the National Lacrosse League, where he played for the Columbus Landsharks, Toronto Rock, Minnesota Swarm and the Rochester Knighthawks. With the Toronto Rock, Rubel played on the 2002, 2003 and 2005 championship teams. He also represented Canada in the 2004 Heritage Cup.

