Tixr and the Winnipeg Goldeyes Ink Partnership for the 2025 Season to Enhance Their Fan and Ticketing Experience

November 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LOS ANGELES, CA and WINNIPEG, MB - Tixr, a trailblazer in modern ticketing technology, announced today a partnership with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Professional Baseball. As part of the deal, Tixr becomes the exclusive ticketing provider for the ballclub and continues the organization's rapid acceleration into sports all over North America.

The goal of this partnership is to ease the process for the Goldeyes' local fan base to purchase tickets and provide them with a system that fans can grow to be comfortable with and appreciate the ease of use. Tixr will integrate its state-of-the-art ticketing technology to simplify the entire fan journey, from purchasing tickets to entering the ballpark.

"One constant in the 31 seasons we have been in business is that catering to our fans remains our top priority. Partnering with Tixr is another opportunity to improve the fan experience," said Regan Katz, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club. "We sought out a ticket partner who understood the purchasing experience, appreciates features guests have become accustomed to, and believes like us that it should be easy to use. Tixr quickly stood out as a leading contender, and we are confident they will be welcomed by our fans. We cannot wait to show off the platform and its possibilities to our patrons."

Having joined the American Association in 2011 after 17 seasons in the Northern League, the Goldeyes have won league championships on four occasions (1994, 2012, 2016, and 2017). This past season, the club won the West Division title and advanced to the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

Season ticket renewals are now on sale for 2025 and other ticket categories such as mini packs and group sales will be offered shortly, with individual game tickets available in April.

"We are excited for this partnership with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and getting to work in Professional Baseball in Canada," said Nate Liberman, VP of Sports for Tixr. "Our team can certainly deliver on enhancing the ticketing and fan experience for their loyal fans across Canada, while providing a modern ticketing platform that fans can be comfortable with and an easier purchasing solution."

Tixr continues its impressive run in the sports industry and all over North America as the company's diverse client roster includes major events across sports, music festivals, and high-profile venues.

Tixr has experienced rapid recent growth as demand for its modern ticketing and eCommerce solutions has reached an all-time high. Ranked #25 on Andreesen Horowitz's a16z Marketplace 100: 2023 list and #12 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: 2024 Pacific list, Tixr already services events in 10 European countries, and exclusively powers more than 600 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries. Since its inception, Tixr has processed nearly $2 billion in transactions through its highly visual, unified commerce platform built for sales beyond admission tickets.

