Title Bound: BKLYN Tops Hudson Valley 4-3

September 6, 2019





CONEY ISLAND, NY - Ranfy Adon clubbed a game-winning double to right field sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 4-3 walk-off victory Friday night against the Hudson Valley Renegades to win the NYPL Semifinal series two games to one.

W: Edwards (1-0)

L: Cabera (0-1)

Cyclones HR: Adon (1)

BIG MOMENTS

- Brooklyn outfielder Ranfy Adon doubled over Hill Alexander's head in right field, driving home Yoel Romero from second base to clinch the victory and the series, 4-3. Adon smoked a solo home run earlier in the contest to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third.

- Cyclones reliever Andrew Edwards, who earned the victory, tossed two scoreless innings of relief. The southpaw recorded five of six outs via strikeout.

- Hudson Valley jumped in front 3-1 after two-and-a-half innings, igniting the lead on Hill Alexander's solo home run in the fourth.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Ranfy Adon: 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R

- Wilmer Reyes: 4-4

- Yoel Romero: 1-2, R, 2 BB

- Nick MacDonald: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

- Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

NEWS & NOTES

- The Cyclones head to the New York Penn League Championship Series for the first time since 2010. Brooklyn has never been an outright champion in the league.

- Of Andrew Edwards' past 14 outs, 13 have come via the strikeout.

- Wilmer Reyes recorded his first four-hit game of the season.

