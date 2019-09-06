Title Bound: BKLYN Tops Hudson Valley 4-3
September 6, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - Ranfy Adon clubbed a game-winning double to right field sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 4-3 walk-off victory Friday night against the Hudson Valley Renegades to win the NYPL Semifinal series two games to one.
W: Edwards (1-0)
L: Cabera (0-1)
Cyclones HR: Adon (1)
BIG MOMENTS
- Brooklyn outfielder Ranfy Adon doubled over Hill Alexander's head in right field, driving home Yoel Romero from second base to clinch the victory and the series, 4-3. Adon smoked a solo home run earlier in the contest to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third.
- Cyclones reliever Andrew Edwards, who earned the victory, tossed two scoreless innings of relief. The southpaw recorded five of six outs via strikeout.
- Hudson Valley jumped in front 3-1 after two-and-a-half innings, igniting the lead on Hill Alexander's solo home run in the fourth.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
- Ranfy Adon: 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R
- Wilmer Reyes: 4-4
- Yoel Romero: 1-2, R, 2 BB
- Nick MacDonald: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
NEWS & NOTES
- The Cyclones head to the New York Penn League Championship Series for the first time since 2010. Brooklyn has never been an outright champion in the league.
- Of Andrew Edwards' past 14 outs, 13 have come via the strikeout.
- Wilmer Reyes recorded his first four-hit game of the season.
