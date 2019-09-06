Cyclones Head to NYPL Finals

September 6, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





Thanks to Brooklyn's thrilling 4-3 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday night, the Cyclones are headed to the New York-Penn League Finals for the first time since 2010. The best-of-three series will begin on Sunday with Brooklyn on the road against the Lowell Spinners or Batavia Muckdogs before returning to MCU Park on Monday and Tuesday for Game Two and Game Three (if necessary). ALL Tickets are just $5 and parking will be FREE.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.