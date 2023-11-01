Titans Re-Sign All-Star Larson

November 1, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Grant Larson

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Grant Larson(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of left-handed pitcher Grant Larson for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Larson, 26, rejoins the club for a third year and his fourth professional campaign in 2024. In 23 appearances (18 starts, five in relief) this past season, Larson went 8-8 with a 4.29 ERA over 121.2 innings. Becoming a force within the rotation, the southpaw struck out 94 hitters and walked just 29. Named an all-star, he tossed two complete games and had a streak of 21 innings without walking a batter spanning a total of four starts.

Following the completion of the Frontier League season, Larson made two starts for the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League, allowing just three earned runs in 10.2 innings.

In 2022, Larson went 6-5 with a 2.30 ERA in 35 appearances (two starts, 33 in relief) over 54.2 innings of work. He also tossed a clean inning in game two of the FLDS in Quebec, striking out a pair.

Hailing from San Diego, California, Larson pitched to a 2-5 record, with a 3.18 ERA in 45.1 innings in relief for the Great Falls Voyageurs in 2021.

In his college days, the 6-foot-7 lefty spent three seasons at Chico State University (Chico, California) and one year at the University of Central Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma) from 2017-2021. During a shortened 2020 season, Larson led all Wildcat pitchers in victories (4), strikeouts (31), and innings pitched (39).

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.