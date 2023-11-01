New England Professional Baseball Team Announces Team Name Finalists

November 1, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New England Professional Baseball News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The New England Professional Baseball Team is thrilled to share the much-anticipated final list of contenders for its official team name as the Frontier League franchise gears up for its inaugural season in 2024.

Over the past few weeks, the team has been inundated with an incredible response, receiving more than 1,300 submissions in their name-the-team-contest. Today, we are thrilled to unveil the top 5 finalists based on the number of submissions received.

New England Nor'easters

New England Grinders

New England Chowdahheads

New England Knockouts

New England Chowdah Monsters

These five captivating and uniquely New England-inspired names are a testament to the vibrant spirit of the region and promise a thrilling identity for the team that will make history.

The New England Professional Baseball Team will proudly call Campanelli Stadium, the home of the Brockton Rox (Futures Collegiate Baseball League), its home ground for the 2024 season. The team's arrival is already generating a buzz of excitement within the local community.

Now, it's your turn to be a part of this exciting journey! The final selection will be made by the fans. Voting will open on the team's website starting Wednesday, November 1st, 2023. You'll have until Saturday, November 4, at 11:59 p.m. to cast your vote and help determine the identity of this soon-to-be legendary New England baseball team.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to shape the future of New England baseball! Visit www.newenglandprobaseball.com and make your voice heard.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.