Titans Add Experience to Bullpen

March 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Pitcher Melvin Jimenez with the Tulsa Drillers

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Campbell / Tulsa Drillers) Pitcher Melvin Jimenez with the Tulsa Drillers(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Campbell / Tulsa Drillers)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Melvin Jimenez for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Jimenez, 24, joins the Titans for a return to professional baseball after spending the first six seasons of his career in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Last appearing in 2022 for the Tulsa Drillers of the Texas League, the Dodgers' double-A affiliate, Jimenez made eight appearances going 1-0 over 7.2 innings of work before being released - striking out nine.

A product of Santiago, Dominican Republic, Jimenez was a career 22-15 with a 3.79 ERA in 131 appearances (23 starts, 108 in relief) throughout his minor league career - walking 123 and striking out 338. Jimenez also owns a lifetime 11.5 SO/9 in 263.2 innings of work.

The 6-foot right-hander put together three solid campaigns pre-pandemic across a trio of different levels within the Dodgers' organization as both a starter and reliever from 2017-2019. In 75 contests (11 starts, 64 in relief), Jimenez went a combined 15-8 with a 3.23 ERA - walking 72 and striking out 208 over 153.1 innings of work. With that, Jimenez was acknowledged by Baseball America as a Rookie All-Star while pitching at high-A.

In other news, the Titans have traded catcher Thomas Greely to the Pioneer League's Ogden Raptors in exchange for a player to be named later.

The club has also acquired RHP Breyln Jones from the New Jersey Jackals for future considerations.

Finally, the team has traded OF Jonathan Sierra to the Joliet Slammers for a player to be named later.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story



Pitcher Melvin Jimenez with the Tulsa Drillers

(Tim Campbell / Tulsa Drillers)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.