Washington Wild Things Announce 2024 Promo Schedule

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the organization's 2024 promotional schedule. The 2024 season is the 22nd in the Frontier League for the club and, as always, the team has plenty on tap including theme nights, giveaways, charitable endeavors and programs that appeal to families, kids, seniors and young adults. Plus, the team will have its usual daily promotions and more.

Individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets are $15, with a daily discount at $10 for kids 12 years of age and younger, fans 50 and older and military servicemen and women. Group packages start at $10 a seat as well with upgrades available to picnic areas, suites and other add-ons available.

Game times have been announced for the upcoming season already. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday home games start at 7:05 p.m. with two exceptions: Tuesday, May 21 and Tuesday, July 23 - Grand Slam School Day and Super Splash Day, respectively. Both of those games start at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday home games begin at 6:05 p.m. on Senior Slugger Program Wednesdays presented by AARP Pennsylvania. Kids Eat Free Sunday home games are slated again for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch, except for Sunday, May 12, which is a special 1:35 p.m. start time on Mother's Day. Gates open an hour and five minutes before each scheduled first pitch.

"It is our goal to provide programs and theme nights that draw households across the region to the ballpark," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Thanks to all our partners involved, we are able to offer something for everyone. We remain committed to being the affordable ballpark experience that brings people together."

The party gets started with Opening Night Friday, May 10 when the Schaumburg Boomers come to town. The 2024 season opens with that game and two more that weekend against Schaumburg. Fans coming through the gates that weekend will receive a 2024 magnet schedule, presented by WCTPA, while supplies last. Opening Night will see post-game fireworks presented by North Franklin Township.

Wednesdays will highlight the Senior Slugger Program, presented by AARP Pennsylvania, which provides a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older. The program's return was announced February 19. More information and a registration link for the program are available here. The Wednesday home schedule is highlighted by Elvis Night, set for June 19 and presented by Country Meadows Retirement Communities.

Thursdays will see the return of Thirsty Thursday and the second season of the Coors Light Brew Crew, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company. That program provides a free ticket to fans aged 21-30. Thursdays feature $1 Coors Light drafts at the Beer Wagon in right field, specialty cocktails and drinks at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar located in right field adjacent to the Beer Wagon and special themes. All fans 21 and older can take advantage of the drink specials. Fans can register for the Coors Light Brew Crew here.

May 23 vs Evansville Otters - Coors Light Brew Crew Kickoff

June 6 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Summer St. Paddy's presented by Friday Beers Pittsburgh

June 20 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Kickin' It Country Night presented by Twisted Tea

July 4 vs Florence Y'alls - 'Merica Night presented by PA Lottery with postgame fireworks

July 11 vs Evansville Otters - Eras Night presented by Slingers Signature Cocktails

July 25 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Christmas in July presented by UNATION Pittsburgh

August 8 vs Florence Y'alls - Augtoberfest

August 22 vs Joliet Slammers - College Colors Night

Fridays will feature post-game fireworks with individual shows presented by North Franklin Township, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, Range Resources, Washington Spine Disc and Joint Center, Twisted Tea and McClellands Contracting & Roofing, LLC.

Saturdays will feature giveaways with the first 1,000 fans receiving the giveaway. Some have been announced with the release of the promotional schedule.

May 25 vs Gateway Grizzlies - BBQ Mitt Giveaway presented by Berks Foods

June 8 vs Joliet Slammers - Salute to Service Hat Giveaway presented by GI Plumbing

July 6 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Island Shirt Giveaway on Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Kuhn's Flooring, Sanding and Finishing, LLC

July 27 vs New York Boulders - Wild Things Fanny Pack presented by St. Clair Health

August 3 vs Sussex County Miners - Roberto Clemente Bobblehead Giveaway on Roberto Clemente Night presented by Coen Markets

Sundays see another year of the Kids Membership Program highlighted by Kids Eat Free Sundays. The program offers kids 12 and under a free ticket and kids meal (hot dog, chips and a drink). On Sunday, May 12, the first 500 mothers in attendance receive a single-stem flower for Mother's Day. There are also two kids' giveaways. Sunday, May 26 will have the first 250 kids receive a Smiley and Wild Thing Activity Book presented by Eat'n Park. July 7 sees 500 kids take home a Wild Thing Mascot Bank, presented by CHROME FCU. Information and a link to register are available here. Character appearances are listed there as well.

May 12 vs Schaumburg Boomers - 1:35 p.m. special start time) - Prince and Princess Night presented by Coen Markets

May 26 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Mascot-A-Palooza presented by Eat'n Park

June 9 vs Joliet Slammers - Toy & Game Night presented by Point Park University

July 7 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Superhero Night presented by CHROME FCU

July 28 vs New York Boulders - Disney Night presented by WCTPA

August 4 vs Sussex County Miners - Star Wars Night presented by Signal Security of Central Pittsburgh

August 18 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Harry Potter Night presented by Fired Up Art Studio

September 1 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Halloween Night presented by Moe's Southwest Grill

Other theme nights include but are not limited to:

Tuesday, May 21 (Special 10:35 a.m. start time) vs Evansville Otters - Grand Slam School Day presented by EQT

Tuesday, June 4 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Black Out Breast Cancer presented by 84 Lumber with a jersey action

Saturday, June 8 vs Joliet Slammers - Salute to Service Night presented by Nicole Malesic at Realty ONE Group with a jersey auction presented by 84 Lumber and a hat giveaway presented by GI Plumbing

Saturday, July 6 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Jimmy Buffett Night with an island shirt giveaway presented by Kuhn's Flooring, Sanding and Finishing, LLC

Saturday, July 27 vs New York Boulders - Baseball Fights Cancer presented by St. Clair Health

Tuesday, August 6 vs Florence Y'alls - Back to School Night

Saturday, August 17 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Baseball For All

Tuesday, August 20 vs Joliet Slammers - Bark in the Park

The Wild Things also have select community nights planned, which are listed on the full promo schedule on the website. The full list of promotional nights, themes and giveaways is available.

Group tickets and season-ticket packages are available now by calling the Ticket Return Box Office at 866-456-WILD. A public exhibition game with free admission will be announced soon too.

