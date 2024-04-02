TinCaps Update: Meet the Team Night and Open House

Due to Wednesday's weather forecast, adjustments are being made to the TinCaps' annual Meet the Team event at Parkview Field. The team will not have an open practice for fans to watch, but the players will still be signing autographs.

The autograph session will be from 5-6pm. Only one item will be allowed to be signed by each player.

The Orchard Team Store, Parkview Field's Ticket Office, and concessions will also be open from 5-6pm.

Can't make it? Don't worry! Autograph Sundays are back thanks to Midwest Box Breaks!

