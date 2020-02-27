TinCaps to Host Job Fair at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are hosting a Job Fair at Parkview Field on Wednesday, March 11 (5-7 p.m.) and Thursday, March 12 (5-7 p.m.) in search of seasonal employees for the 2020 baseball season. Each year the TinCaps hire approximately 600 part-time workers to serve in a variety of roles around Parkview Field, which has been ranked the No. 1 Ballpark Experience in Minor League Baseball.

Special Notes:

- Those who've already submitted a 2020 application with the team don't need to attend

- Those applying to be the team's mascot should wear athletic attire

Applicants are encouraged to print an application to bring to the Job Fair, where they'll have a chance to interview with TinCaps staff.

Positions for hire are listed below.

Those who can't make the Job Fair are still welcome to apply at TinCapsJobs.com or by completing an application at Parkview Field's Administrative Office during business hours.

Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are a proud equal opportunity employer. The team is also flexible with employee schedules.

Questions can be directed to TinCaps Office Manager/HR Administrator Cathy Tinney (260-482-6400, tinney@tincaps.com).

Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons. The 70-game regular season runs through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 7). The complete 2020 TinCaps schedule can be found at TinCaps.com. Tickets for all games are on sale at TinCapsTickets.com, at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, and by calling 260-482-6400.

Fort Wayne TinCaps Positions for Hire

Food & Beverage

- Back Counter

- Bartender (21 or older)

- Cashier (21 or older)

- Cook

- Dish Washer

- Food Cart

- Food Runner

- Group Party/VIP Areas

- Stocker

- Vendor

- Wait Staff

General Ballpark

- Kids Zone

- Parking Attendant

- Team Store

- Ticket Office

- Ticket Taker

- Usher

Specialty Positions

- Bat Boy (16 years or older)

- Cleaning/Janitorial (game-time and 3rd-shift positions available)

- Fan Photos Photographer

- *Mascot*

- Mascot Helper

- Special Events

- Video Production Crew (experience required)

*NEW for 2020: Tryouts at Job Fair (wear athletic attire)

