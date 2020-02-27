South Bend Cubs Release Giveaway Schedule and Theme Nights for 2020

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - After releasing the weekly promotional schedule last week, the South Bend Cubs have announced the giveaway and theme night schedule for 2020. The first half of the season will focus on the first championship as a Chicago Cubs affiliate and fourth in franchise history.

What will likely be one of the most sought-after items is a wearable, replica championship ring. This ring will include a display base and commemorative box. This one of kind item will be given away to the first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates on April 26. Gates open at 12:00pm ET. Only one replica ring per ticket, per person. All recipients must be in attendance at the time of the giveaway.

Additional championship giveaway items include a replica championship flag (April 9 & 10), replica Midwest League Trophy (April 11), championship fleece blanket (April 15), championship team canvas print (May 17), commemorative hanging wall banner (June 3 & 10), and championship pint glass (June 21).

In an ongoing tradition, there will be two bobblehead giveaways for 2020. The first will be on July 1 featuring the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, who played in three rehab games for South Bend last season. The second will be on August 19 and feature top Chicago Cubs prospect Nico Hoerner who played for South Bend in 2018.

Other giveaways include a 2020 magnet schedule (April 9), replica youth gold jersey (July 12), South Bend Cubs t-shirt (July 22 & 26), camo hat (August 5 & 9), tin lunch box (August 16), and 2021 calendar (September 6).

Many fan favorite theme nights will be returning for the upcoming year. On Saturday, May 9, the South Bend Cubs will celebrate Mother's Day with a special carnation to the first 500 moms through the gates. Plus, mothers in attendance can register for a number of giveaways throughout the night including a spa day and flat screen TV. There will also be a special Mother's Day buffet available. Details on the buffet will be released in March.

Dino Day returns on May 23 with a special appearance by Dakota and Friends. Dinosaurs will line the concourse and young fans can participate in a dino dig. Popular PBS Kids characters Clifford the Big Red Dog and Daniel Tiger will visit Four Winds Field on WNIT Kids Days (June 21 & July 12).

Stu's Boo Bash on May 31 will celebrate Halloween five months early at Four Winds Field. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Zombie Stu Gnome and kids 12 and under who dress up will get to trick or treat on the concourse.

Other popular theme nights returning include Military Appreciation Days (May 24 & 25), Teacher Appreciation Night (June 4), Pride Night (June 9), Independence Day Celebration (July 2 & 3) Margaritaville Night (July 25), Christmas in July (July 26), Car Show Day (August 9), Star Wars Night (August 15), Craft Beer Night (August 27), Fan Appreciation Night (September 4), and Comic Book Hero Day (September 5).

While Opening Night always has a special feel to it, this season, there will be a little extra pomp and circumstance.

"We've alluded to a special ceremony throughout the month but are happy to officially announce our Championship Banner Raising Ceremony on Opening Night," said South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "In addition to raising the 2019 championship banner, we will be raising a banner for all South Bend franchise championships with a representative from each team in attendance."

All promotions and giveaways are subject to change. Full descriptions of all theme nights and giveaway items can be found at SouthBendCubs.com by clicking on tickets and promotions. Opening Night at Four Winds Field is set for April 9 at 7:05 p.m. versus the Lake County Captains.

