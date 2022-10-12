TinCaps to Feature Marvel-Designed Logo for Select Games in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Thanks to a collaboration between Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment, for select games in 2023, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will feature a logo designed by Marvel's legendary illustrators. As part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series, the TinCaps will wear a Marvel-created logo on their jerseys and hats for the first time next year.

The logo depicts a heroized version of team mascot Johnny TinCap. In place of a hammer, the muscular, brown-haired super hero character is gripping a tin pot in his right hand, while clenching his left fist. In addition to his dark green chest amor, he's donning a red cape. The TinCaps' super hero is wearing gauntlets on his wrists and has an apple-shaped medallion at the top of his chest armor.

The TinCaps are one of 96 MiLB teams participating in "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond." The unveiling of logos started at last week's New York Comic Con and will continue into November. Beginning Friday, Nov. 18, exclusive merchandise, including an on-field New Era TinCaps-Marvel hat, will be on sale in The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and through TinCaps.com.

"We're super excited to debut our new Marvel-created logo in 2023," said TinCaps Vice President of Marketing Michael Limmer. "Our team will have never looked stronger than when we storm the field in these new jerseys and hats."

MiLB and Marvel first introduced the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" three-year partnership last October, hinting at numerous opportunities to collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans. The TinCaps hosted a pair of Marvel-themed games in 2022.

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

All 96 participating MiLB teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond"-themed game in 2023 and 2024. The TinCaps will announce their dates for these games at a later time.

"Marvel, at its core, is built around telling amazing relatable stories and creating lasting experiences," said Brian Crosby, Creative Director, Marvel Themed Entertainment. "Over this past year, more than 750,000 fans of both Marvel and Minor League Baseball were able to experience the game in a whole new way with an all-ages friendly comic book about the Minor League Baseball players themselves teaming up with the Avengers to 'Defend the Diamond' from an underworld invasion! Year two takes this collaboration to a whole new level, and we can't wait for fans to see their favorite Minor League team logos reimagined through the creative lens of Marvel artists. We hope fans will be able to celebrate and represent their favorite teams as never before."

Fans can keep up with the unveiling celebrations by visiting MiLB.com/marvelto see each new logo and learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multi-year partnership. Fans should also follow #MiLBxMarvel on all social platforms.

