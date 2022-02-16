TinCaps Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Single game tickets for the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting tincapstickets.com, calling 260-482-6400 and in-person at Parkview Field. Those who buy tickets at the ballpark today (February 16) from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. can then save 15% off any additional purchase in The Orchard Team Store.

Regardless of the status of MLB's lockout, the TinCaps' 66-game home schedule begins with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) against the South Bend Cubs.

Meanwhile, fans can also secure season ticket plans and book group outings. Click here for the team's 2022 Hospitality Guide.

"The countdown is on for Opening Day," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We continue to appreciate all of our fans and supporters. Our staff is working hard to prepare for 2022 to be our best season yet at Parkview Field."

The team recently announced its promotional schedule, featuring 25 fireworks nights, including the Fourth of July. These games often sell out in advance, so fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now in order to not miss out on experiencing TinCaps baseball in 2022. Click here to see all that's planned, such as discounted concession nights, national entertainment acts, a celebrity appearance, themed games, and much more.

Before Opening Day arrives, the TinCaps are hiring seasonal, part-time team members, with wages up to $12.75 (based on position). Applications are available at TinCapsJobs.com.

The TinCaps are Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. While the Padres won't finalize the club's roster until early April, San Diego did name the 'Caps coaching staff last month. Former big league catcher Brian Esposito, who previously managed Triple-A Indianapolis, will be Fort Wayne's new skipper. Click here for more on that.

The 2022 season will be the TinCaps' 13th at Parkview Field in Downtown Fort Wayne. Last year Stadium Journey once again ranked Parkview Field as the No. 1 Minor League Baseball game-day experience for fans.

Tickets start at just $7.

To keep up with the latest TinCaps news and fun, follow @TinCaps on social media and stay tuned to TinCaps.com.

