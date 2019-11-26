TinCaps Opening Day 2020 Tickets on Sale for Holiday Season

November 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Just in time for the holidays, tickets to Opening Day 2020 for the TinCaps at Parkview Field will be on sale from Wednesday, Nov. 27 (beginning at 10 a.m.) through Dec. 31. With prices starting at only $6 and seats behind home plate for a mere $12, TinCaps tickets make for an affordable and fun gift.

The TinCaps begin their 2020 home schedule on Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.) against the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons. Like all Monday games at Parkview Field throughout the season, Opening Day will be a Family Feast Night presented by U.S. Foods, featuring $1 concession items, such as hot dogs, popcorn, pizza slices, and soft drinks.

Fans can purchase their 2020 Opening Day seats at TinCapsTickets.com and The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field (see extended store hours below).

The 2020 season at Parkview Field will offer Fort Wayne fans an enhanced experience like they've never seen before with the debut of a new HD video board, new outfield-wall video boards, and more.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps, a Class A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are expected to have some of the top prospects in baseball, including 19-year-old shortstop CJ Abrams, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

During the holiday season, the TinCaps are also offering "12 Days of Giveaways" for purchasing or renewing a ticket package by Dec. 6.

Group outings are already on sale as well. Individual tickets to all 2020 TinCaps games at Parkview Field will go on sale in February.

