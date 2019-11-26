Burlington Bees Unveil 12 Days of Christmas Specials

Burlington, IA - The Burlington Bees are excited to announce their 12 Days of Christmas Specials to be sold in office and online from Monday, December 2nd through Tuesday, December 17th. Several daily discounted packages and limited offerings will be offered, as well as, an added bonus for 2020 season ticket purchasers during the promotion. Offerings are the PERFECT gifts for Bees fans of all ages. For a graphical view of all offerings, click here: http://www.milb.com/images/1/6/8/312010168/gift_guide.png.

The sale starts Cyber Monday with a special ticket and food package that can be purchased online at www.gobees.com. The Bees are highlighting two pre-game experiences for young Bees fans. The Bees Wizarding Experience includes a Wizard pre-game meet & greet and dance party, game ticket, a wand and treat, plus an autograph booklet. The Capes & Crowns Experience includes a pre-game meet & greet with superheroes and princesses, dance party, game ticket, a mask or tiara, autograph booklet and a tasty treat.

Those that purchase season tickets for the 2020 season during the 12 Days of Christmas promotion will receive a special coupon book to be used throughout the 2020 Bees season at Community Field. Contact the Bees office to order season tickets at 319.754.5705.

Check out the daily special holiday promotions below:

Dec. 2 - Cyber Monday Sale - $40

Ticket Pack includes: Five undated general admission tickets, Two hot dogs, Two popcorns and Two drinks.

Dec. 3 - Mystery Jersey Grab Bag -$75 (Only 15 available)

Includes: One Bees Game worn Jersey, One 2020 Autographed Baseball voucher, Two undated general admission tickets and Two mystery card sets.

Dec. 4 - The Bees Wizarding Experience - $20

Package includes: One general admission ticket for 8/8/20, Wizard Meet & Greet, Dance Party, Wand, Treat and Autograph booklet.

Dec. 5th - Summer Social at Stingerz Landing -$45

Package includes: One Table in our premier seating area called Stingerz Landing, Four game tickets, and Four drink vouchers. Dates are subject to availability.

Dec. 6th - Ugly Sweater T-shirt Flash Sale - $12

Save $8 on the special Bees holiday t-shirt. Regularly priced $20.

Dec. 9th - Capes & Crowns Experience-$20

Package includes: One general admission ticket for 7/24/20, Superhero & Princess Meet & Greet, Dance Party, Mask or Tiara, Treat and Autograph booklet.

Dec. 10th - Pups & Pints Ticket Pack - $40

Pack includes: One general admission ticket and One dog treat for all four Pups & Pints nights and Two drink vouchers.

Dec. 11th - Silver Slugger Membership - $30

Membership for 60 years and older, includes: Entry for ALL Wednesday home games, One Player Meet and Greet, Free Popcorn punch card and Exclusive Silver Slugger T-shirt. Valued at over $90.

Dec. 12th - All Caps $10 OFF Regular Price (ONLINE ONLY)

All caps at www.gobees.com will be $10 Off their regular price, including official on-field New Era caps.

Dec. 13th - Fireworks Fanatic Ticket pack - $40

Receive One general admission ticket for all EIGHT fireworks games in 2020. This package saves you $24.

Dec. 16th - Buy One, Get One 75% OFF (ONLINE ONLY)

Buy One Apparel item and receive a 75% discount on a second apparel item of equal or lesser value.

Dec. 17th - Stocking Stuffer Special - $15

For ONLY $15, you will receive One Mini Bat, One 2019 Bees Card set, and One Bees Logo Baseball.

All 12 Days of Christmas Specials can be purchased online at WWW.GOBEES.COM. The Bees front office is open Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Connect with the Burlington Bees on Facebook for more information or visit gobees.com.

