TinCaps Launch "12 Days of Christmas" Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind.- In this season of giving, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering fans a chance to save with a special "12 Days of Christmas" sale at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and on TinCaps.com.

Starting Monday, Dec. 5, the TinCaps are revealing a new daily sale via social media for the next 12 days (Sunday excluded). Fans should follow @TinCaps on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagramfor the latest deals.

For example, the first sale is 25% off TinCaps Team Card Sets. This will be honored through Christmas. A new sale will be released each morning at 10 a.m. and carry on through Dec. 24.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field has extended hours for the holiday season. See the schedule below. Fans can also shop online 24/7 at TinCaps.com.

Also, all month long, if a customer makes a purchase of $75 or more, that customer will receive a gingerbread-themed TinCaps t-shirt (while supplies last).

Recently restocked this fall, The Orchard features hats, shirts, jackets, jerseys, sweatshirts, gift cards (good for the store, tickets, or concessions), novelties, and much more, from brands like Nike, New Era, Eddie Bauer, and '47. Brand new items in The Orchard include a hat designed by Marvelthat the team will wear on the field during a game in the 2023 season.

Free parking is available in the Silver Lot across the street from Parkview Field off Brackenridge St.

The TinCaps are set to begin their 2023 campaign on April 6 at West Michigan, while Opening Day at Parkview Field is on the calendar for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) when the team hosts the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. The 132-game High-A Midwest League season runs through Sept. 10. Click herefor the complete schedule.

Season ticket plans of 12 and 17-games can be purchased online at TinCapsTickets.com. For more information on season ticket plans and group tickets, click here.

In the meantime, Parkview Field is also more than baseball. The versatile venue hosts special events year-round, including parties and batting cage rentals. For more information and to book a special event, visit ParkviewField.com.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field 2022 Holiday Season Hours

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec.15: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.17: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec.19: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec.20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21:10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec.22: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec.23: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec.27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Note: Hours are subject to change. Some restrictions may apply. Sales are offered while supplies last. See an associate for more details.

