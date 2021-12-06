TinCaps Holiday "Survival Packages" on Sale Featuring Beer, Wine & Dessert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - During the stress of the holiday season, the TinCaps are here to make things easier for you. The team is selling "Holiday Survival Packages" that feature a one-of-a-kind 12-pack of craft beers, plus three bottles of wine, and Parkview Field's famous apple dumpling desserts. The beer, wine, and desserts can be purchased together or separately. Better yet, the TinCaps are offering convenient, contactless curbside pickup at Parkview Field.

Orders must be placed online through TinCaps.com by Friday, December 17. Pickup is scheduled for Tuesday, December 21 (2:00-5:45 p.m.).

The holiday season-themed craft beer sampler is priced at $34.95 per 12-pack, as is the trio of wines. Six apple dumplings cost $24.95. (Tax not included.) The beer sampler also comes with cups and a tasting guide for more detail on the drinks. The dumplings are already prepared and come with heating instructions.

Only a limited number of orders will be taken. Previous holiday packages have sold out before the deadline, so fans are encouraged to order now before it's too late.

The TinCaps have partnered with Five Star Distributing, from nearby Columbia City, to supply the beverages. See drink list below.

Meanwhile, leading up to Christmas, The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field has extended hours. Click here to see the store's schedule for December and to shop online.

The TinCaps are set to begin their 2022 season on April 9 at Dayton, with Opening Day at Parkview Field scheduled for April 12 against the South Bend Cubs. Click here to see the team's schedule, including fireworks nights. Season tickets and group outings are on sale, too.

TinCaps December 12-Pack Beer Sampler

- Pineapple Tree IPA (Dark Horse Brewing)

- Bright White Ale (Bell's)

- Orange Vanilla Sunlight Cream Ale (Sun King)

- Electric Reindeer Brown Ale with Ginger and Molasses (Sun King)

- Cabin Fever Brown Ale (New Holland)

- Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA (New Belgium)

- Berry Weiss with Natural Flavors and Blackberry Juice (Leinenkugel)

- Gumballhead Wheat Beer (3 Floyds)

- Aggromaster Coffee Ale (3 Floyds)

- Green Apple (Angry Orchard Hard Cider)

- Peppermint Mocha Latte (Rebel Hard Coffee)

- Fistmas Holiday Ale (Revolution Brewing)

TinCaps December Wine Trio

- Cabernet

- Chardonnay

- Moscato

