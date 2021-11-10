TinCaps Holiday Season Beer Sampler on Sale

November 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Perfect to pair with the start of the holiday season, the latest TinCaps Beer Sampler package is now on sale.

This truly one-of-a-kind 12-pack is available to order online through Friday, Nov. 19 (3 p.m.). Fans can then conveniently pick up their purchase curbside with contactless delivery at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The TinCaps Beer Sampler features popular Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed beers from around the region, and beyond. The diverse assortment of beers includes porters, ciders, IPAs, and more.

The TinCaps have partnered with Northeast Indiana-based Five Star Distributing for this promotion. A 12-pack, which also comes with cups and a tasting guide to help novice drinkers feel like professional taste-testers, is available for $34.95.

This TinCaps Beer Sampler is a continuation of a program that began in 2020. After losing the Minor League Baseball season during the pandemic, the TinCaps began selling meal kits and drink packages for a secondary source of revenue to continue staffing employees. Due to its popularity, the sales have continued this year.

TinCaps Holiday Season 12-Pack Beer Sampler

Nutcracker Ale (Boulevard Brewing)

Crooked Tree (Dark Horse Brewing)

Christmas Ale (Bell's Brewery)

Jai Alai (Cigar City Brewing)

Porter (Bell's Brewery)

A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' (Lagunitas Brewing)

Strawberry Hard Cider (Angry Orchard)

Raspberry Ale (Dark Horse Brewing)

60 Minute IPA (Dogfish Head Brewery)

Alpha Klaus (3 Floyds Brewing)

Rind Over Matter (Bell's Brewery)

DayTime (Lagunitas)

