TinCaps Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

February 7, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps today announced their loaded 2022 promotional and theme game schedule, highlighted by 25 fireworks nights and some brand new promos. Single-game tickets for 2022 home games go on sale Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. by visiting tincapstickets.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 260-482-6400 and in-person at Parkview Field. Those who buy tickets at the ballpark on Feb. 16 can then save 15% off any additional purchase in The Orchard Team Store that day.

Regardless of the status of MLB's lockout, the TinCaps' 66-game home schedule begins with Opening Day at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) against the South Bend Cubs.

That will mark the first of 10 Tuesday Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods, featuring $2 concessions. Similarly, the team is continuing another tradition with 11 Thirsty Thursdaysä presented by Rudy's Shop with $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials. Meanwhile, all nine Wednesday night games are Paws & Claws Nights, allowing fans to purchase a "Paw Pass" for their pet, plus discounted White Clawâ Hard Seltzers.

Beginning May 20, every Friday and Saturday night game will be capped by extraordinary postgame fireworks. Additionally, there will be fireworks after games on Monday, July 4; Tuesday, June 21; and four Thursday games.

TinCaps promotions hit high-speed on Thursday, April 28 with a brand new Tribute to the Indianapolis 500.

On Tuesday, May 17, Parkview Field will be a safe environment for those with severe peanut allergies. The TinCaps will also host a second "Peanut Free Night" on Tuesday, June 21 (Princess Night), and a third on Tuesday, August 16.

Saturday, May 21 will be marked by Fort Wayne Daisies Throwback, celebrating the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Friday, May 27 is MARVEL Super Hero Night, as well as the first of two Scout Nights. Then on Friday, July 15, the TinCaps also will host MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond Night with character appearances, while the team's second Scout Night is set for Friday, June 10, which doubles as Wands & Wizards Night.

The following night, Saturday, May 28, will another of multiple games dedicated to special causes-on this date, Mental Health Awareness. This is also the first of five games with national entertainers visiting. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will wow for this game and again on Saturday, July 16.

Turning the calendar to later in June, on the 25th, for the first time, the team will welcome Dueling Pianos to the ballpark.

On Sunday, June 26, the TinCaps will hold their annual Military Appreciation Day presented by OmniSource, Steel Dyamnics, and the San Diego Padres.

With actor Leslie David Baker (Stanley from The Office) scheduled to be in attendance, the TinCaps will have fun with TV Sitcoms Night on Thursday, July 7.

The world-famous ZOOperstars! will have fans laughing on Saturday, July 9, while their friend BirdZerk! will be in town the final weekend of the season on Saturday, September 3.

On Sunday, July 17, the 'Caps will put a spotlight on Accessibility Awareness.

The weekend of August 5-7 features the highly anticipated debut of the TinCaps playing as a new alternate identity, "Manzanas Luchadoras," or the "Fighting Apples," as part of Minor League Baseball's series to embrace the culture and values of the local Hispanic/Latino community.

Finally, to the delight of many fans, the team's annual Star Wars Night will be Friday, August 19.

Dedicated to affordable family fun, TinCaps tickets start at just $7.

Season ticket plans are available for purchase now and provide priority access to the most in-demand games and the best available seats at Parkview Field.

Group tickets and single game suite rental opportunities are already available for purchase. Group outings provide unique experiences for hosting family, friends, and clients.

For more information on season tickets and group outings, click here or call 260-482-6400.

For a complete look at the 2022 promotional and events calendar (subject to change), see below or visit tincaps.com.

2022 Day of the Week Promotions

Tuesday: Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods

Wednesday: Paws & Claws (July afternoon games not included)

Thursday: Thirsty Thursdays presented by Rudy's Shop

Fridays and Saturdays: Postgame Fireworks (beginning May 20)

2022 National Entertainment Acts

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act: May 28 and July 16

Dueling Pianos: July 25

ZOOperstars!: July 9

BirdZerk!: September 3

2022 Special Cause Games

Peanut Free for Peanut Allergy Awareness: May 17, June 21, and August 16

Mental Health Awareness: May 28

Military Appreciation: June 26

2022 Scout Nights

May 27 and June 10

2022 Promotions

Tribute to the Indianapolis 500: April 28

Fort Wayne Daisies Throwback: May 21

MARVEL Super Hero Night: May 27

Wands & Wizards Night: June 10

Princess Night: June 21

TV Sitcom Night featuring actor Leslie David Baker: July 7

MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond: July 15

Star Wars Night: August 19

2022 Manzanas Luchadoras (Días de la Familia)

August 5-7

2022 Fireworks Nights

Friday, May 20

Saturday, May 21

Friday, May 27

Saturday, May 28

Thursday, June 9

Friday, June 10

Saturday, June 11

Tuesday, June 21

Thursday, June 23

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Monday, July 4 (City of Fort Wayne)

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Thursday, July 14

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16 (Three Rivers Festival)

Thursday, August 4

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

Friday, August 19

Saturday, August 20

Friday, September 2

Saturday, September 3

Sunday, September 4 (Home Finale)

