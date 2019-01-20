Timofeyev's Five-point Night Propels Elmira Past Port Huron

January 20, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





(Port Huron, MI) The Elmira Enforcers picked up right where they left off on Friday night defeating the Prowlers 8-3 completing the weekend sweep on the road.

Ahmed Mahfouz picked up his first two goals on his hat-trick night 5:11 into the first period. Stepan Timofeyev added a goal in the first assisting on both Mahfouz markers to put Elmira up 3-0 going into the first intermission.

This time the Prowlers couldn't find a way to come back from three more unanswered goals. Glen Patterson picked up his second goal of the weekend, 37 seconds into the middle frame. Brenden Hussey would score nine minutes later giving him four goals on the road trip and Stepan Timofeyev added more insurance 11 minutes into the second period, extending the Elmira lead 6-0.

Port Huron finally got on the scoreboard with Matt Robertson cashing in from Dalton Jay. Both Prowler skaters would be the only two on the roster with multi-point nights.

Elmira would extend their lead in the third period when Mahfouz capped off his hat trick four and half minutes into the third period making it an 8-2 contest. Dalton Jay would add a goal in the third for the Prowlers giving him a three point night to go along with two assists and that's how it would end.

Port Huron was outscored 15-6 on the weekend at home.

Elmira heads back home hosting Watertown who has the two league leaders in goals and points. Port Huron hits the road next weekend to Danville. Both teams are battling for the last playoff spot as the season starts winding down. Elmira will look to keep sole custody of 2nd place when Watertown visits them next weekend.

