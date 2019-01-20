Mahfouz With The Hat-Trick As Enforcers Are Winners Of 5-Straight

The Elmira Enforcers have gotten back to their winning ways as of late, winning their last three games including a huge 7-3 win in Port Huron last night. Elmira has also won eight of their last 10 games, scoring a total of 44 goals during that ten-game span. Last night in Port Huron was a huge night for #94 Brendan Hussey who had his first hat-trick of the season, scoring his second, third, and fourth goals on the year. Elmira will have the chance tonight to tie their franchise record 5-game win streak as the look to sweep the Prowlers on the weekend and maintain their lead in the 2nd place spot in the FHL standings.

Things would once again get started early for the Enforcers tonight as the captain Ahmed Mahfouz, who formerly played for the Port Huron Prowlers, scored on a beautiful rebound chance just a minute and nineteen seconds into the game. Mahfouz would continue his strong play and go on a tear, scoring his second goal of the game just 4 minutes later on another successful rebound chance, putting Elmira up 2-0 just 5 minutes in. Strong play and incredible offensive chances would be the definition of the first twenty minutes as the Enforcers Stepan Timofeyev would make his way around the net and find the back of the net glove-side on the Prowlers net-minder to put them up 3-0 before we even reached the halfway point of the period. Elmira would continue to dominate on both offense and defense despite being down in the shot column 16-10, and they would finish the period still holding on to that 3-0 lead.

The 2nd period was no less exciting than the 1stas the Enforcers continued their dominant play on the offensive end. Just 37 seconds in, Glen Patterson took advantage of the power play opportunity and found the back of the net stick-side past the Prowlers goalie to push their lead to 4-0. Not to be left out, Brendan Hussey added on to an already successful weekend when he was able to score his fourth goal in the last two games, giving the Enforcers an outstanding 5-0 lead! Stepan Timofeyev decided one goal on the night wasn't enough as he was able to continue his strong play and score his second goal of the night just past the halfway point of the period, putting the Enforcers up 6-0. Port Huron would finally crack the scoreboard just two minutes later when Matt Robertson was able to put one past the reliable Troy Passingham to cut the Elmira lead to 6-1. The Enforcers bounced right back, though, and JT Walters scored their seventh goal of the game not even a full two minutes after the Port Huron goal. Port Huron was able to find the back of the net one more time before the period ended as Zach Zulkanycz scored their second goal of the game, cutting the Enforcers lead to five as they ended the first 40 minutes with a score of 7-2.

The Enforcers were outstanding all night on the offensive end. Though the scoring wasn't as prominent in the 3rd period, they were able to add one more to the score column when captain Ahmed Mahfouz finished off his hat-trick, adding to their huge lead, making the score 8-2. Nothing is a guarantee though, as the Prowlers were able to score three goals last night with just five minutes left in the game, Elmira would need to stay focused and they were able to do just that. Though they did allow one goal in the period, when Dalton Jay went top shelf over the Enforcers net-minder, cutting their lead back to five, Elmira would dominate the rest of the period just as they did all game, leaving the final score at 8-3.

Five different players scored for the Enforcers tonight, including two players with a multi-goal game. Elmira is now the sole holder of 2nd place in the FHL standings, and they are also winners of their last 5 games, tying the franchise record. The Enforcers will return back home to take on the 3rd place Watertown Wolves in a huge weekend series, January 25th and 26th.

