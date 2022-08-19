Timofeyev to Bring Big Impact to Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls have announced their eighth signing of the offseason for the 2022-2023 season. Free agent Stepan Timofeyev is on his way to the Magic City after signing with the Bulls organization. Head Coach Craig Simchuk is excited about the newest free agent addition to his roster. "It's a huge addition. He is a proven player in this league. Stepan brings a lot of experience, leadership, skill, and hard work to the locker room."

Timofeyev is no stranger to Birmingham, having played for the Knoxville Ice Bears the last two seasons and for the Macon Mayhem in the 2019-2020 season. While on the ice for Knoxville and Macon, he made his presence known to everyone around the league, including his new Head Coach. "This is a big signing", noted Simchuk. "We are expecting a big role from him. We look forward to seeing him jump into the lineup and making a big impact on the team."

During his time in the SPHL, Timofeyev has seen action in ninety-two games over three seasons. Since 2019, Timofeyev has become one of the premier offensive players in the SPHL. Over the course of three seasons, Stepan has put twenty-eight goals in the net, while assisting on thirty-seven more. "We're expecting a big role from him here in Birmingham. His passion and intensity mixed with his skill and grit for putting the puck in the net is next level, and we are excited to see that. His ability to score will generate our offense", stated Coach Simchuk. Along with his offensive ability, the Bulls coaching staff is also excited to watch Timofeyev help propel the team's power play. "Not only will he help our offense, but Stepan will also boost our power play with his abilities."

Timofeyev helped the Knoxville Ice Bears go 42-10-2-2 last season and was a big part of the Ice Bears securing the #1 overall seed, before they fell in the first round to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In the three game series, Timofeyev scored a goal in all three matchups on the ice.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

