Evansville Thunderbolts Announce New Website, Promotional Calendar, Logo, Color Scheme

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today an exciting list of new items in advance of our 2022-2023 regular season schedule, which begins at home on Saturday, October 22 at the Ford Center.

After months of planning, the team has launched a brand-new website. Our partnership has been developed with Digital Upgrade, located in Evansville, IN. The site offers fans up-to-date news on the team and schedule, as well as content and expanded opportunities to interact with the staff. Visit evansvillethunderbolts.com to see the fresh look.

With our recent website change, fans can also get to see the full promotional calendar for the upcoming season. The Thunderbolts will offer many original theme nights, along with the staples they expect. The season will include the always popular Star Wars Night, Dogs Night Out, Teddy Bear Toss, Superhero Night and indoor fireworks on New Year's Eve. New theme nights feature our first ever Wizards Night. Fans will also see Gamers Night, 80's Night, Sunday Fundays, and a return of Jurassic Night. The team also promises to increase the number of specialty jersey nights where you can get unique game-warn jerseys based on the themes that night.

The team has also introduced an authentic version of their logo, and the team will be working off of a changed color scheme. The red, white and blue colors, seen since the team formed in 2016-2017 season, will now be under a black, white and red look. The new logo has the same feel but highlights more of the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft that was manufactured in Evansville during the second World War.

More news is being promised soon as the staff continues to work on exciting changes and ideas to enhance the fan experience all season long. Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

