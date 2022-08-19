Roudebush Signed to Roanoke's Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that goaltender Austyn Roudebush has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Roudebush is back for his third season in Roanoke, appearing in 49 games for the Dawgs during the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 campaigns. Since joining the Rail Yard Dawgs, six-foot-two netminder has an 18-15-8 record with a goals against average of 2.74 and three regular season shutouts. The Toledo, Ohio native also won two of his three postseason appearances for the Dawgs last season, including a 36-save shutout of the Huntsville Havoc that sent Roanoke to the President's Cup Final.

Roudebush played the majority of the 2020-21 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears when the Dawgs were sidelined by COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia. During his time with Knoxville he went 13-4 with a .943 save percentage and earned All-SPHL Second Team honors.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of August 19, 2022:

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

